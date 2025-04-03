Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Firstly it would be nice to have a "call" on android phones rather than a notification that you might miss.But the reason for the post is, if I am successful in opening the notification when someone presses the doorbell, my phone vibrates NON STOP until I turn it off and on again.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!