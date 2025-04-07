Reolink updates
Re: Change Camera name?I noticed that the camera name in the Reolink desktop version is different to the camera name in the App. Also I'd like to change names of cameras to reflect their locations for better camera management. How do I do this? I can't see any options in either app or desktop version to make changes to the names. There was a similar post in 2023 with a suggestion of how to change name but no specifics given to guide where to do it.
@elllgroup_211341858595015 Settings (cog icon) --> Device --> Info
