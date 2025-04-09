Reolink updates
This problem is getting irritating. Whats the matter? I've got in warranty time a new wifi doorbell from Reolink because the doorbell continuesly disconnects from my network. Even when the doorbell was connected straight to the network with a network cable. Afterwards this was not necessary because i (not Reolink) found out that the RTSP protocol was the one that causes the disconnects. As soon i disabled the RTSP protocol the disconnects were gone and i had a stable connection. That's in wifi and straight to switch with a cable. Strange isn't it? But it's getting stranger. I need RTSP for third party software such as Home Assistant. So i continued the support ticket to Reolink and explained the situation and that i found out that when the protocol is disabled there are no disconnect problems at allBut... after a random time i found out that the disconnects showed up again and after checking i found out that the status of the protocol RTSP and ONVIF were enabled again. I didn't do that.The support desk are still investigate this but they ask me questions like "Did you press the save button after you disabled the RTSP / ONVIF protocol" Duhhhhhh. Next question "Please remove the doorbell in it's total from Home Assistant". Can anyone here tell me that this makes sense? Is Home Assistant capable of setting these protocols in the camera "on" or "off"? And second is it true that RTSP and the doodrbell are no good friends?I have the doorbell over a year and since i turned on the RTSP protocol i wish i had never bought this doorbell. Not knowing all the time that RTSP was the problem.Thx
