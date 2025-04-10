Reolink updates
I have to be honest if I had known then what I know now I would not have chosen Reolink system. Quality is good. My system has worked as intended without fail for over two years now. My only complaint is the focal length of the cameras. While so many other manufacturers have embraced wide field of view it seems Reolink has abandoned anything less than 4mm lenses on their 4k cameras offerings. I want 4k or better and at least 2.8 mm or better. I don’t personally need sd card capability or two way audio or the distorted view of a dual camera system. I have tried multiple other cameras from other manufacturers and have yet to find one that works well with my Reolink system. They have made it near impossible to use other cameras with their system and they don’t offer the cameras I need so i am in the process of doing some research on other systems and getting rid of my Reolink system. Please know these cameras seem to be meant for those who only use one or two cameras and outdoor. If your use case is anything else these systems may not work for you. Do your research first.
