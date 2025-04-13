Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a customer who needs microphone access to his cameras via his RLN-36 unit. I've contacted support and they've sent me documentation but the port on the NVR is an "Audio-In" port. Documentation states that this is a microphone port. It's an RCA jack and in my experience, microphones normally don't use RCA jacks. RCA would be used for an audio line-level input. Has anyone connected a microphone to an RLN-36? Is it a straight connection or do I need a preamp to bring the mic level to a line level for audio input?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!