Hey everyone, has anyone experienced issues with the WiFi doorbell between February and March? After updating the Reolink app on both iPhone and Android, I suddenly can’t access the doorbell through cellular data or from a different network—only when I’m connected locally.I’ve already tried restarting and re-adding the device, rebooting the router, and double-checked that the UID option is enabled. Everything else in the iOS Reolink app appears to be properly set up. I have four other solar cameras on the same network that are working perfectly—even one that’s just 1 meter away from the doorbell. WiFi signal strength is also good. All of the devices are up to date(versions of device/app/ios)Another issue: I can’t toggle the notifications button to “on”—it just says “operation failed.”I’ve literally tried everything I can think of, and Reolink’s tech support has been frustrating—they keep asking the same questions even after I’ve already answered them multiple times.Any other advice or suggestions would be really appreciated
@holicova-dominika_547052235415690 have you tried rolling back to the previous version of the app just too see if it's an app issue?
