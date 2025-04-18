Reolink updates
Hi, every day my reolink asks me to login again. is there any way to remove that so the cameras are always on, and i don't have to go to the NVR a insert the password every day?Thanks
@helderjspedrosa_420687510597869 What is your canera and nvr models? You should add it once and that's all. If connected to the NVR password is set by NVR and you can see it. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003567953-How-to-Change-Camera-Login-Password-via-Reolink-App/
