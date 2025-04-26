Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I use the NVR RLN36 with the latest firmware v3.5.0.329_24061729. I need a link between an external input and a camera connected to the NVR36.Whenever the external input is activated, an email with an image from the associated camera should be sent.Currently, only a push notification works when the external input is in use. I also want to switch an output.This is currently only possible with a 5-second delay. I don't need a delay.Otherwise, it's a great device.Please expand the features. Kind regards
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!