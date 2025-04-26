Reolink updates
Is there any meaningful advantage to having micro sd cards in each camera when using the Home Hub Pro? I will probably be purchasing the Home Hub Pro soon and would like to know.
@rwsmith_458368852840619 It's a backup. If the HHP HDD becomes faulty (or the HHP itself becomes faulty or they stole the HHP) then you can still access the recordings on the SDs. This is what I have. SDs, HHP and I do ftp the files onto a remote FTP server.
