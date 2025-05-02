Reolink updates
Dear all,I have a 4G/LTE Reolink camera that is connected to my Reolink app via UID.In my network, I use a firewall to control incoming and outgoing traffic. I want to access the camera (stream) via the app from within my network:Smartphone → Firewall → P2P Server → Camera (LTE/4G)Since P2P uses random UDP ports, I would need to allow a wide range of UDP ports for my smartphone. To improve control and security, I’d like to restrict the allowed destination IPs or hostnames.I found a list of hostnames such as p2p1.reolink.com to p2p15.reolink.com, but when analyzing the network traffic, I also saw connections to additional IP addresses such as 130.61.35.46, 195.12.232.246, 195.12.232.250, and 104.18.30.228. These IPs do not resolve to any hostname, and I assume this list is incomplete.Is there an official or comprehensive list of servers (hostnames or IPs) that the Reolink app connects to in order to establish a P2P connection?
@user_947380090224807_947380090224807 the issue that you will run into is that IP addresses may change over a period time. As someone with over 25 years in IT, I can advise you that I do not recommend outgoing whitelists based on IP addresses unless they are from a readily available list that you can regularly reference for updates.I do not have a comprehensive list. Perhaps sometone else will chime in. I will recommend however that you outbound whitelist your mobile device's MAC address thus eliminating the need to maintain the host/IP whitelist.
