Hi all,Recently, I noticed that my Reolink camera is producing a high-pitched whistling sound at regular intervals. It whistles for a short while, then goes quiet, and then the pattern repeats. There's also a clicking sound that sometimes follows the whistling. Does anyone know what might be causing this?I've uploaded a one-minute video of the issue to YouTube for reference:
@rainman Never heard this whistling on any of my Reolink cameras or came across someone complaining of similar noise. I suggest you to open a ticket with support.If you cover the mic with a tape, would you still hear the same sound? Did you try to reset the camera?
