It would be great if we could get some privacy focused indoor cameras that are discrete (can be put up in the corner of a room and not really be noticed). If the camera could have a motorized privacy shutter it would allow me to enable "privacy mode" when my house alarm isn't set and then when it is set the privacy covers retract and allow the cameras to record. (I would likely cut PoE power too once the shutter was in place but that is a separate thing). If we could also have a super small PoE PTZ camera that would be good too (PTZ camera could rotate to face wall for "privacy mode"). All indoor cameras should use the 940nm IR band, if any cameras were to be on while people are home eg. if used as a baby/child monitor it would be good if they didn't have a bright ring of red lights as it scares most young kids.Extra features that would be nice to have."AI" Person detectionFace recognitionPet Detection (Cat, Dog etc)Crying Detection - If used as a baby monitorGlass Break DetectionPlease don't just have wifi solutions (use PoE!) for this market as security minded people know that wifi can be jammed with a simple bit of electronics.
