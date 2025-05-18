Reolink updates
Hi Reolink, I really love the Reolink doorbell and think it's great. What i'd love is a internal panel (like HikVision) that will ring and show the video and allow 2 way speech. This would be really handy when in the living room so i can answer the door without my phone. Also would be amazing if you did a add on module to remotely unlock the door by providing a relay.
