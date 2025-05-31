Reolink updates
Forgive me if I'm posting in the wrong space, I'm unsure and it's my first post here.Are there any plans for Home Assistant to see per camera clips from battery cams in Home Assistant? Playing the latest clip only plays the last one any camera captured from the Home Hub bridge (I'm using Advanced Camera Card). I haven't found a way to play the latest clip from each individual camera. I'll have 4 cards for each camera, but they all play the one latest clip (which is usually my front door since it's usually the last camera to detect motion).For example, I have 4 cameras all connected to the Home Hub as they are battery cams. I think it would be great for Home Assistant users to be able to setup individual camera cards and have each auto-play the latest clip from each camera based on the camera entity selected. They're already stored on the Home Hub so they exist so I'm wondering how hard this would be!Thank you for all your hard work!
