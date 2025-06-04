Reolink updates
Hi All,It would be nice to see Reolink offer a security plate that wraps around your doorbells to prevent someone pushing a pin in the top and legit away with it.The doorbells are great, but there single point of failure is that they can be removed in seconds, which quite defeats the object.A backplate that has a lockable hood to prevent access the the release pin hole, when unlocked you can slide the hood off to give you access to the actual camera.Or if anyone is aware of one, then perhaps Reolink could work with them to promote their products.Just a thought, and would be interested to know peoples thoughts.Richard.
