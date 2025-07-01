Reolink updates
Dear Reolink, Regarding the battery-powered cameras you sell to people, to use only during the brief intervals you allow them to,I believe the last 'update' on this issue – which you view as a feature – was on July 24th of last year, from a moderator urging people to submit tickets. That clearly hasn't worked. I thought this would be a decent time to remind you that this is still pissing people off - and still needlessly.Though this has been said before, you've also ignored it before, so I'll allow myself to iterate once again: Customers that purchase your products – those that pay to own it and do whatever they please with it – should be able to override your arbitrary limitations, if that's their informed decision. I understand you are proud of the amazing battery-life, and don't want people ruining it themselves to then claim it isn't amazing - I get that. SO: just put a warning on the off-switch that has to explicitly accepted. My smartwatch does this if I want to turn on the "always-on display". Google devices do this when turning on "OK Google" wake-words. My phone does this every single time any app runs in the background for more than 10 seconds. Every company does this - and they should. YOU should: Because the battery is hardware that I paid to own. I'm not leasing the camera from you, I didn't buy a license; I bought a camera. You should not be able to decide how long I am "allowed" to look at my camera. If I choose to diminish the battery life of my camera to 10-minute-cycles, what gives you the right to tell me that I can't?You were paid; Get your claws out of my product.
