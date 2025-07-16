Reolink updates
Hi, I just recently upgraded my doorbell to reolink Poe as i have reolink cctv set up (which i think is brilliant) I also have alexa devices which is generally a no brainer to link them up for notifications or live views. The current firmware issue is that the alexa client takes 'hostage' the reolink doorbell. The mic stays active for 5mins. In this 5 mins duration, the chime and ring on the doorbell will not work. The quick responses and mic on any reolink software will also not work. A bit of a crappy firmware flaw!This issues seems to me more on the screen alexa devises such as the hub or show. Alexa notifications devices only only such as the dot do not tend to crash the system - so this is also useful to bear in mind.Also worth noting that i have a reolink NVR which i have my cameras set up to this. My doorbell is connected via my switch to be independent and to unlock the additional features such as ringing (also not the best yet but this is a different topic)A current get around until there is a firmware update is to disable notification on alexa devices, but instead set up a routine for notification. in this manner, the alexa devices do not actually open the reolink and go into this 5min crash period. However, in this manner, you will not see the live video, only receive a notification. Notification can be long and have tunes and voice etc - however you want the notification to be which is quite handy.For me, this is not a bad set up as i have my doorbell set up to an NVR and have a screen which i can view this in my living room. I usually have my phone on me too. The only issue is this is that i have my alexa hubs on the wall in the corridor which is acting like a doorbell screen viewer which i cannot view if i was elsewhere in my house and did not have my phone on me. i would have to manually press the doorbell button to view the live feed - but if i do this, my system will be in a crash state for 5mins. my previous doobell was a hardwired tmezon doorbell with view screens on all floors, so ideally i would love for reolink to be able to act like this which is generally like a normal doorbell system.I spoke with reolink support and this 5mins is default and cannot be changed in anyway at the moment.Reolink need to improve this 5 mins 'hostage' situation. The new firmware needs to allow alexa to show reolink on its devices without taking over by default. Only when a button is pressed on an alexa device should the alexa device take over. Also, once finished and reolink is exited from the alexa device, reolink should stop running on the alexa device automatically and not continue running by default. This should help resolve all the main issues everyone has been discussing and would actually allow reolink doorbell to act as a proper doorbell with viewing screens.Hope this helps all.Y
