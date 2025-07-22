Reolink updates
I would like the ability to electronically make slight leveling adjustments to camera views. There are at least two useful scenarios for electronically leveling cameras.1. A minor reason is during initial installation of fixed cameras. Doing the final leveling electronically instead of going up and down a ladder would simplify the installation.2. A more important reason is for cameras with pan and tilt when the mounting surface is not 100% perpendicular to the ground. In many cases the view is far from level when the camera pans right or left. It would be nice if electronic leveling could be done digitally on the camera but having it on the NVR would probably be a better solution due to cost and adaptability for all cameras.
