I am so frustrated with the Keen camera! I'm done! I don't even know where to start. I have had two of these cameras for a couple of years now, and they are poorly made. The antenna has broken on both, and one stopped working when it got wet. The worst part is that they do not reliably detect motion! I have tested them against my Arlo and some battery-powered game cameras. The reason I purchased them in the first place was that they can be moved remotely. Note to self: do not spend any more time watching videos on how to set up the Keen camera.
