Hi AllI recently purchased 2x Battery Doorbell (new release), they will be located in different locations and I want to be able to put a greater angle wedge on both cameras
I was wondering if anyone has a 3D print for the above solution for the NEW Battery CameraI have seen this online @ (remove the spaces) cults3d . com /en/3d-model/gadget/personal-licence-reolink-video-doorbell-battery-45-degree-bracket-rain-c and was wondering if anyone can offer the files to a fellow memberI am also looking for the rain sensor that this creator is also making @ (remove the spaces) cults3d . com /en/3d-model/gadget/personal-licence-reolink-video-doorbell-battery-rain-cover again, was wondering if anyone can offer the files to a fellow memberPlease let me know if you have this or similar or what works for youMany thanksStu
@stu_b Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1e6iude/need_bigger_wedge_for_reolink_video_doorbell/
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph, thank you for taking the time to replyI can see there are many options available for the PoE and Wifi version but the NEW Battery Doorbell has slightly different dimensions (I believe longer) and thus the earlier models / 3D printable for the above camera options will not fit So I was wondering if anyone who has the NEW Battery Doorbell has a solution
