I have an Argus 4 Pro which has been working great until now. I am getting the message that the device is disconnected. Support resources suggest turning it off or resetting it using the power button but neither option works. i.e. nothing happens. There is a red light on at the front of the camera so I assume it has power. Any advice would be appreciated.
