My E1 cameras are connected to smart power sockets so that if any of my family members are at home all cameras are powered off for privacy reasons.When the last family member leaves the house all cameras are automatically powered on.After power-on the cameras perform a calibration cycle by panning/tilting/zooming.This generates a motion alarm in the Reolink app for all my family members. If I watch the videos in the e-mails which are send, you can see the cameras panning/tilting/zooming.My enhancement request is to suppress (motion) alerts while the camera is doing its calibration cycle.
