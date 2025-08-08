Reolink Updates
Re: Snoozing alarmsIt's sad with all the wonderful things this company does with their products that they can't Implement a simple snooze function that some of the most basic and awful camera systems out there have by default it's extremely annoying when you're doing work in your own yard or something on your own property and you can't just snooze for a few minutes
Instead they got really good at hitting snooze on the community's repeated requests for this feature.
