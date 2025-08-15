Reolink Updates
If I open the app with my phone unfolded and swipe to the left to see all cameras live, it looks fine. If I then open up my phone on the big screen, the cameras are stretched,If I do the same the opposite way round with opening the app on the big screen and closing, the cameras are also stretched.I have to force close the app, and open it when it's folded, or unfolded. Could this bug be looked at please?
