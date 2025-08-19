Reolink Updates
Reolink TrackMix macht was sie will / funktioniert nicht mehr richtigIch habe seit einiger Zeit ein Problem mit meiner Kamera. Die Live-View-Funktion funktioniert nicht mehr richtig. Immer wenn ich zu Live View wechsle, erhalte ich nur ein Standbild. Außerdem lassen sich aufgezeichnete Videos nicht flüssig wiedergeben oder gar nicht. ( SD Karte ) Dann schwenkt die Kamera einfach so,oder bleibt auf einer bestimmten Postition stehen.Habe die Kamera im Mai 2024 gekauft und habe seitdem Probleme damit. Ich habe die Kamera neu gestartet und auf die Werkseinstellungen zurückgesetzt, aber leider hat keiner dieser Versuche das Problem gelöst. Am besten Umtauschen oder ein anderes Model nehmen.Wie kann man Problem lösen ??-----------------Reolink TrackMix does what it wants / no longer works properlyI've been having a problem with my camera for some time now. The Live View function is no longer working properly. Whenever I switch to Live View, I only get a still image. In addition, recorded videos cannot be played back smoothly or at all. (SD card) Then the camera simply pans or stays in a certain position.I bought the camera in May 2024 and have had problems with it ever since. I restarted the camera and reset it to factory settings, but unfortunately none of these attempts solved the problem. It would be best to exchange it or get a different model.How can I solve this problem?
