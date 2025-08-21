Reolink Updates
I just received my new Trackmix POEEvery time I try to set it up, I get to a point where my mobile phone freezes and I am forced to restart my phone. Then I start the whole process again with the same outcome. I have to restart my phone to escape. I am using the Reolink app on my Android phone. This is my 7th. Reolink camera and I have never experienced this problem before. If I had, I would have stopped bying Reolink cameras. I think this will be the last Reolink camera I buy
