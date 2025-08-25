Reolink Updates
My RLN12W only has one SATA slot and it's inside the box with a 2TB HDD. I want to upgrade to either an 8 or 16TB drive. I would like to keep the price under $200 which seem feasable especially for an 8TB drive.Any suggestions and recommendations for a decent replacement drive?
Guess I will just take a chance and order one. Found the following for $189. Seagate Skyhawk 12TB Video Internal Hard Drive HDD-3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200PRM 256MB Cache for DVR NVR Security Camera System with Rescue Services (ST12000VX0017/0007) (Renewed).Not sure I would get this one if I had a mission critical system, but this is for my intro home system.
