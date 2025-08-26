Reolink Updates
How do I factory reset an Argus B340 camera? It's not the device I needed, and I'd like to give it to someone else but I can't get it to forget my wifi network. There's a button under the SD card plug, and I can use it to turn the camera on and off, but I haven't found a combination of holds/presses that will restore the device to its original state ready to be included in a different wifi net. Included instructions are only for getting started. Online search results suggest reset pinhole -- this device doesn't have one.It's still working, so I'd prefer it gets re-used by someone else rather than disposed. Anybody know?
