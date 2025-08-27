Reolink Updates
I have the RLN-36 and connected to it several RLC-520, RLC-511, RLC-410, and RLC-522. I have no way to stop full time recording on these. On the NVR UI, The Windows Client UI, and even through the web interface direct to the camera, the scheduling section lacks a timer tab. Sure, I can schedule alarm hours, but that does nothing. I can have everything selected or everything not selected (and yes saved), and the system still records full time and still designates motion events on the playback. I have always run Digifort (for over 10 years), but I switched the this Reolink NVR and I really want it to just work properly.
This ended up being..... ANOTHER REOLINK BUG (but two factor):Factor 1 - The NVR had no timer tab in scheduling.Factor 2 - The NVR firmware polling Reolink reported it was already on the latest firmware (so no update was reported or loaded if using the NVR GUI or Windows Client on the NVR and trying the 'Check for Latest Version').After searching manually for a new firmware I found the recent Aug 3, 2025 update which, after manually updating, reveals.......... THE TIMER TAB.But guess what bug still exists! That's right the "no audio on high speed playback if viewing only one channel" bug. One must go to the 4 channel view (even if only viewing one channel) to have audio on high speed playback. Reolink needs to be renamed to BUGLink. Crazy how buggy Reolink is.
