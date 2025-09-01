Reolink Updates
Does anyone know if there's any way to change the HDMI display output of the NVR WITHOUT a mouse? My NVR will be tucked away with a small monitor and mouse for setup/modifying settings. However, the main viewing will be on a monitor in my living room. This will normally display 4-9 cameras. However, I would occasionally like to display some of the other cameras, or go full screen on one of the main cameras. I don't want to go into the basement closet to make those changes, I would like to do it quickly from the living room.Is there a way to remote in using a pc/tablet/phone and change the display output of the NVR? Maybe there's a remote control that could be setup with an ir repeater? Maybe extend the output of the NVR across 2 screens and switch inputs on the monitor (limited)? I've seen touch input adapters to put over a monitor (expensive), maybe make the whole NVR touchscreen?
