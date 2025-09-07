Reolink Updates
I have purchased 4 Reolink cameras in the past and never had a problem like the issues I'm having with the new Reolink Altas PT...very frustrating.The camera is in standalone mode with an SD card.The SD Card is working well and I can record and replay video recordings in Continuous Recording mode and oter modes.I can see the detection is working very well with PIR at 80% and prerecording activated. I can see it detects all types of objects (animal, person, car) at distances up to 30 mts which is even better than i expected. I know that because I can see the icons for animal, person, car, showing up in the Android App upon detection. However no alarm is generated and video is recorded, except if I get much closer to the camera, at 10 mts distance the alarm is triggered. I already updated the App, restored factory settings and started over, formated the SD card....nothing seems to work.Why is the Reolink Altas PT not generating an alarm if its clearly detecting the objects at distances between 10-30 mts ? Anyone can help ?
