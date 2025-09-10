Reolink Updates
My iPhone was easily connected to my camera (E540), but using my username (email) and password did not work for connecting to my iPad.But when trying the suggested username «admin» and my password, I got the connecton.I asked the support team for help me, but the problem was solved before I got their suggestions. When they got my email about the solution, I was asked to post it here. So no it is done.
