Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Method 1: Password Protection1.Go to NVR Settings > System > Account Center > Password Protection Settings. Enter your NVR password to verify the super administrative rights of the NVR.2.Set a security question and answer, click Apply.If you forget your password, click “Forgot Password” on the login popup window, answer the security question correctly, and you'll be able to reset your password.Method 2: Recovery EmailApplies to: RLN8-410(N7MB01), RLN16-410(N6MB01), RLN36, NVS36, NVS8, NVS16 only. Note: This feature requires the NVR to be connected to the internet and updated to the latest firmware available on the official website.1.Go to NVR Settings > System > Account Center > Recovery Email. Enter your NVR password to verify the super administrative rights of the NVR.2.Enter your SMTP server and email details:
3.(Optional) If you’ve set up email alerts, click Use Alert Notification Email to autofill.4.Click Test to confirm it works.When you forget your password, click Forget Password on the login popup window, click Recovery Email, and a verification code will be sent to your email. Use it to reset the password.By enabling these options, you can recover your Reolink NVR password quickly and securely—no factory reset needed. Click for more details
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!