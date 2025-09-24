Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
After resetting all my cameras and adding them back to my NAS, the videos are all glitchy and barely "usable." Not sure what might've happened. Something in settings? Even when downloading the video file from my Synology NAS, the Quicktime video is the same when running it on my Mac. Any ideas? I've attached a screenshot.
@csonni_539229371113636 Does it pixelize while watching it through the Cam GUI?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!