My Argus Track is powered by Reolink solar panel (bought together). To optimize power usage I have set schedules for tracking, recording and cloud recording to avoid "usual busy periods", switched off FTP and, wherever possible, I have set times (how long to track after object vanishes etc) to minimums. The recordings comply witch the schedules I have set, there are very few and they cannot cause significant power drain. Nevertheless, I still get alerts and AI classifications of "what caused the alert", Which seems to cause power drain over what the solar panel is able to provide (53deg North latitude), to often for comfort. Are there more savings possible? Like switching off the alerts and AI in the "normal uninteresting busy periods"? How to do this?
