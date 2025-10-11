Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, i have a reolink D1200 and B1200 the B1200 was updating with perimeter protection function but the D1200 don't. Is there any info about update for D1200? It's almost the same camera in different case.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!