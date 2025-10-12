Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As a paying customer and member of a growing community of Linux users, I feel compelled to express my deep frustration over the continued lack of native Linux support for your camera systems.It’s frankly baffling that in 2025, a company as prominent as Reolink still chooses to ignore a significant segment of technically proficient users who rely on Linux for privacy, performance, and flexibility. Your decision to offer clients only for Windows and macOS not only limits accessibility—it sends a clear message that Linux users are not a priority.Many of us have invested in your hardware with the expectation of open standards and cross-platform compatibility. Instead, we’re forced to rely on workarounds, third-party tools, or incomplete browser access. This is not acceptable for a brand that markets itself as innovative and user-focused.I urge you to reconsider your stance and provide a proper Linux client or at the very least, publish APIs and documentation that allow full integration. The demand is real, and the frustration is growing.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!