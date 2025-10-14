Reolink Updates
1. Reolink App for Google TV:It would be fantastic to have an official Reolink app for Google TV. This would make it incredibly easy for customers to view their NVR's and cameras directly on their smart TV's. Since most Reolink cameras aren’t compatible with third-party CCTV apps, this feature would make home and business monitoring far more convenient and accessible for customers.2. Multi-Instance Viewing / Pop-Out Camera Windows:It would also be great if the Reolink app supported multiple instances or pop-out camera windows.That way, customers could view different cameras or NVRs across multiple monitors or screens at the same time - ideal for those with larger systems or dedicated security setups.Hope that Reolink can implement these suggestions and happy to provide more information if needed
