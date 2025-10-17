Reolink Updates
I am having racoon issues, digging up the grass. I changed out the camera in the backyard to a Duo POE 3. The yard is roughly 25 feet in width and maybe 30 feet in length. I have resorted to keeping he camera light on during the hours of darkness. When the racoons are either on top of the wall or on the grass, the camera does not identify them at all, no paw in the upper left hand corner. Because it does not identify them, i don't get a notification. I have the pet sensitivity set to 100 percent and nothing. The same thing happens with my DUO POE 3 in the front yard. Does any have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you.
