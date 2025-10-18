Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I would like to suggest an improvement in the app. Some users have a hard time with the fact that the "Scenes" are hidden in the main screen and you need to slide down first for them to appear. Would it be possible to offer the option to have them fixed in the app?Ideally since these are usually used to turn on & off notification, It would even be better to create an Android widget so that Scenarios can be activated without even entering the app.Thanks in advance.Best,
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!