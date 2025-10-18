Reolink Updates
** We REALLY need a 4G LTE version of the - Reolink Duo 2V PoE camera please! **Hi, I currently use the reolink 4G LTE camera, which is good. I've also use the Trailmix 4G camera, which I liked but what I didn't like it it was very obvious to anyone in the area that it was tracking them. I have this in the community yard areas of my rental properties and I really think "discreet" is better than a camera staring and tracking you as you walk by. A 4G LTE version of the Reolink Duo 2V PoE camera would give full coverage, tracking capabilities AND not that awkward camera eye tracking you. Please get us this 4G LTE version of the Reolink Duo 2V PoE camera.
