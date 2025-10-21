Reolink Updates
Helloi had an Argus 4, but due to problem it was replaced by an Argus 4 pro. I've installed it at the same place, same angle of detection... but it is catastrophic. As the Argus 4 was able to detect me far away, the Argus 4 pro will sometime detect me ... or not. I don't know what to do. I've already contacted Reolink support but there is not efficient solution. They always propose different links to adapt sensitivity or whatever. I've already tried different solutions : low sensitivity, 100% sensitivity, enable / able "reduced false alarm", ... there is no changes. so I'm here to see if someone has an idea. thanks.
@papa-et-31_894322138480853 I have an Argus 4 Pro and it can detect people around 18m away provided the person moves across the PIR.
