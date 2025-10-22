Reolink Updates
Hi.I am wondering can I twist the lens or the entire sphere on a CX820? I want to mount to a vertical wall but adjust the angle of view. I don't want to just look directly perpendicular to the mounting wall if that makes sense. I have heard that it can be done by loosening some screw and twisting but I would like to be sure before I buy it.I know I can achieve this easily with CX810 bullet but I don't fancy the large distance it extends away from the wall for no good reason.Thank you.
@gocfella Yes you can.Watch this video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z69FzXMbIog
