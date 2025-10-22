Reolink Updates
Has anyone else been having significant issues with remote connection reliability for standalone battery cameras recently? I started out with an Argus 3e. I never had any issues with it even remotely, though I never needed to access it outside the house often. I recently got an Argus Track. After adding it to the app as well yesterday, my remote connection over cellular data to both cameras constantly fails. When I do manage a connection, it loses it within seconds. If I try a WiFi connection or the desktop app over wired, I can more reliably connect but it will again lose connection rapidly. These issues do not exist in any way locally.I understand the hub would resolve all of this, but I am not able to get it at this time. I'm also having trouble getting any updates to my Track.
@user_998468559474912_998468559474912 Would you be able to measure the upload speed of your home broadband service? Moreover install the ookla application from playstore and measure the download speed on your smartphone in the location where you get the disconnections. Do you experience this when you stream in Fluent or Clear? Clear utilises more bandwidth due to higher resolution.I have several battery cameras such as Argus 3 Pro, Argus 3 Ultra, Argus 4 Pro and the doorbell battery and never had any issues related to connectivity. The only complained I registered with support is to improve the communication establishment phase. Before embarking on the Home Hub Pro (HHP), ensure that the connectivity issue is solved.
