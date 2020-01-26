Reolink Year in Review 2023
With all the brains it took to create the tech of a 4g cam that uses solar, why on earth do I have to waste time downloading one file at a time on reolink cloud?You have a select all feature... but only to delete?Why do you not have a select all to DOWNLOAD your files?This is the most idiotic thing on the planet, I am sitting here for months clicking one at a time to download my files from the cloud. 3-500 clicks... seriously.It's not that hard to add this powerful feature, but the bureaucracy of companies prevent quick wins or picking low hanging fruit because it does not fit your feature timeline...Cant wait until we get power on site so I can dump these cams.
Hi, sorry that at present this function is not available yet, but we will forward to our R&D team.They'll see whether we receive similar feedback and put it into schedule. It will take time to evaluate the request and to implement it.You may subscribe our emails to get the news: https://reolink.us13.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=c0cb1c1b65426a6d9b3609705&id=a9bc53daec.Thanks for your support of Reolink Product!
Please remove "Paula Nicholson" from this forum. "She" is a robot-spammer.
Hi, thanks for your feedback. We'll check it and arrange the forum.Anything we can help, feel free to contact us at any time!
Just thought I would add to this even though old.I had a very critical set of recordings, police, medics and did not want to miss a single recordingso 175 pages & roughly 2000 clicks & individual downloadsGreat work Reolink, last device I ever buy & pleased to do away with the cloud costs.
