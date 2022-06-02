Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Add rotation 90 degrees not flip horizonal or verticle; but addition to flips. It seems you had it at one time. Specifically the rcl-822a to use the fov that is horizontal on vertical. I mount it above the door in a hall and the wide field of view see mostly walls. I rotate the camera 90 degrees but I want to show the video upright but I can't. Can you add rotation 90 degrees switch in addition to the flip horizontal and vertical on all the 4k 8mp poe cameras in the next version of software. Where windows, browser, Android, iOS and all allow this feature build into the camera software. Thanks very much.
See here you have done it.
@iwillbros_539127077323002 This only allows mirror at 180 degrees vertical and horizontal.
A much-needed feature that I'm looking for. I got like 5 cameras that need 90 deg rotation of the video feed.
I am not sure why Reolink does not add it on the NVR menu to rotate. The Reolink IPHONE app has a rotate pick and it works great. It would seem the main unit (NVR) should be able to do it.
It does seem like a feature that should be included. Physically rotating a security camera by 90 degrees (portrait rather than landscape) to cover a corridor, hallway, path, narrow side of a yard, etc is a fairly common practice. I did see on the Reolink Q&A site that they say mounting cameras sideways is not recommended. (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000603746-Can-I-Rotate-Camera-Image-90-Degrees). So I would say that it is not likely that they will include the rotation feature.
@radioastronomy_410111540293820 They say that mount cameras 90 degree is not recommended but then mount cameras 180 degree is recommended?? Its nonsense! Just give us very useful option 90 degree and not useless one's 180 and mirroring! I can do with my cameras what I want and why I cant turn my rlc-820a 90 degree? Vertical fov for 820a is terrible and I can't turn screen 90 degree...
@user_625727829667890_625727829667890 I would guess it can affect the weather proofing of 4K outdoor cameras. They must be vented somewhere like all electronics
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!