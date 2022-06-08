Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Have an Argus PT wireless camera. I was told that I could connect to an access point. When I do, and try to connect to the camera after set up, it fails to connect. Is there a way to connect the camera to an access point?
@dchionsini_540055233818825 I saw a comment in Reolink subreddit. It may help. https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/pc14nf/comment/hahf0pr/?utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=web2x&context=3It seems that you need to configure the access point to have wifi, then configure the camera to join that wifi, all while still being connected to your normal wifi so you can manage it.Make sure the AP and the camera are set to DHCP instead of a static ip.
@dchionsini_540055233818825 Hi there,Might be latency on the access point, I have a Netgear ec6120 and it only lets me get to a camera if I’m connected to it and not main Wi-Fi. Nothing to do with Reolink in my situation.
If you can connect from there it is likely latency, overhead created with the access point.I use all Ubiquiti for networking and Reolink for cameras. No latency issues any more.good luckRobert.
My understanding is that I can link up with an access point. After I've set up the camera, however, trying to connect to it results in an error.
Refer to the camera's operating instructions or contact the manufacturer's customer support department for assistance. They may have specific instructions or troubleshooting tips for your Argus PT camera model
