I have a Reolink GO-PT with Vodafone V-sim in Spain. I am in the UK. Recently my bank changed from visa to mastercard and deactivated my current visa payment card with little notice. As a result the V-sim was deactivated for a month. I have added the new payment details and reactivated it. Vodafone say it is working but I still can't seem to connect to the Reolink. They say I will need to reset it to reset the APN. All well and good but not very easy from hundreds of miles away! And I need a ladder to get to it if/when I do get there... Perhaps I just need to wait 24 hours....Its under Smart SIM > Plan & Services > Reolink video camera in the V-smart app...I've got the serial number of the camera in the Reolink app...Any other ideas? Thanks!
@mccmail_455716545073305 Scrub that - waited for about two hours and now its working again! Hurrah
@mccmail_455716545073305 That's good news.
