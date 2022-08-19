Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I just received 2 of the newly released Duo 2 Poe cameras. I have a problem using the main stream where they both seem to work great in Blue Iris when the cameras are indoors, but when I move them outdoors they keep dropping out the video. I can see the frame rate in Blue Iris 5.5.3.7 is steady when the cameras are indoors but when mounted outdoors the frame rates keeps dropping down and momentarily the video will freeze, then go blank. A few second later, it looks fine. This process repeats several times a minute. It doesn't matter if I slow down the frame rate or change the bitrate. I suspected low Poe voltage so I connected a 100 foot patch cord from the Poe Router to the cameras while indoors and it still worked fine indoors. I tried using a Poe injector within 2 feet of the cameras while outdoors and the same issues arise. When I view the video within a Chrome web Browser the video never drops out, indoors or out. When using the sub stream it's fine indoors or out but of course the video resolution is low.I looked on the Reolink website and there is no newer firmware to try.
@bill_509018094649486 You can try to submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support. Our tech will try to help you with this specific case.
@bill_509018094649486 I had the same issue. Just set up a Duo 2 and it took me a few days of online searching to come across a person on reddit with the solution. On Blue Iris, in the camera's settings, go to the Video tab and click the Configure button on the ip section. Uncheck "Send RTSP keep-alives." I think it's a compatibility issue with most Reolink 8MP camera streams. As far as the camera's settings, I've seen everyone online recommend i-frame intervals be set to 1 per frame (1x). Also, make sure to enable constant FPS (referred to as Fluent) and match main stream and sub-stream FPS and i-frame intervals.
can you please share your settings for blue iris? I have a Duo 2 POE I can't get it to connect at all.
@steveo_612595220316198 Hi, just kinda figured this one out myself. From the web interface for the camera, go to Network -> Port Settings (setup) and make sure your ONVIF port (and RTSP port) is enabled.The ReoLink Client app does not appear to enable that feature, you actually have to go the camera directly through its web interface.Hope this helps!
@user_617464549228632_617464549228632 this was the fix for me. thanks!
