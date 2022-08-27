Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It would be great if the Duo 2 could have the option of using up 2 side-by-side slots when viewing the 4-camera gallery view since the image is squished when using only 1. The Duo 2 replaces a 2-camera setup with 1 pointing left and 1 pointing right and when they were arranged next to each other in my 4-camera view it gave about 160 degrees of coverage across the 2 slots. Having the option of setting the Duo 2 to use 2 slots in the 4-camera view would make the image more "accurate" to what the camera is recording, rather than compressing it into the single slot.Current view:A quick Photoshop of how the desired view would be:
@paulisonthephone_330301696569557 I think you meant to say 3 windows display? One large on top for DUO2 and two in the bottom for other normal cameras? They added 2 large ones recently but 3 windows option is desirable for mixing panoramic view with other cameras.
@jedi2020_32727772450952 Yeah I wasn't sure how to phrase it so 3-window with panoramic view ability from Duo 2 on top or bottom would be great. In the current view I like that I can have a 4th camera but I'd much rather have my Duo 2 displayed more accurately.
100% agree, this functionality is needed. I have multiple Duo 2 cameras and would love to have two feeds, one on top of the other, without the distorted view.night vision personal detection is also not working for me, not sure if others are having that too on the Duo 2.
Just put in a Duo 2 and totally concur that a 3 window option would be wonderful
@user_597307671535691_597307671535691 I would like the option for two Duo 2's stacked. I find 2 Duo2's replace the four cameras I currently use, so I only need two cameras to cover my house.
This seem to be now possible with the latest NVR firmware but only when it displays directly from NVR. Duo camera now takes to slots and looks wonderful. Unfortunately the Mobile/iPad APP does not have this option yet it seems... Would be awesome to have it in the mobile/table app as well.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!